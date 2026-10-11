Putting his weight behind the newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal is expected to attend Pargat Singh's takeover ceremony at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh on Sunday, with Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot also expected to attend the ceremony.

Pargat, the Jalandhar Cantonment MLA and former captain of the Indian hockey team, will formally assume charge as the state Congress chief at 11 am. The event is expected to bring together senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, former ministers and district-level functionaries.

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Party insiders said some MPs might skip the event due to the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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All eyes will be on Former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is to hand over charge to the new state unit chief.

The ceremony comes at a crucial time for the Congress, which is preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections while attempting to address internal differences and strengthen its organisational structure.

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Pargat was appointed PPCC president on October 2, replacing Warring. The appointment followed a period of differences within the state unit, with several senior leaders raising concerns over the party’s leadership and electoral preparedness.

The new state chief has called for unity, urging party leaders and workers to rise above internal differences and focus on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.

The presence of senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, is expected to draw attention amid continuing discussions over factional equations within the party.

Pargat’s immediate challenge will be to bring different groups together, improve coordination among senior leaders and mobilise the cadre ahead of the Assembly elections.