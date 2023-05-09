 KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran : The Tribune India

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

‘We appeal to the Union govt to bring back his ashes’, said brother Sarbjit

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Paramjit Singh Panjwar's family members and relatives assemble at their native Panjwar village in Tarn Taran. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 9

With the reports of slain Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar’s cremation surfacing, his kin have decided to hold ‘antim ardas’ (last prayers) at his native Panjwar village in Tarn Taran.

According to information, the Akhand Path will be initiated on May 13, followed by the bhog on May 15 at Panjwar.

The KCF chief, who was shot dead on Saturday morning, was cremated on Sunday at Babu Sabu crematorium in Lahore. Sources said a granthi from Gurdwara Singh Singhnian and another Sikh activist were allowed to attend the cremation.

In the early hours of May 6, Panjwar, accompanied by two armed guards, was taking a walk in a park inside Sun Flower Housing Society in Lahore’s Johar Town when the two assailants struck. One of them shot him in the head and fled.

Sarabjit Singh, the eldest brother of Panjwar, has urged the government to help them get the mortal remains. He said they had no communication across the border, yet they came to know about their brother’s cremation through some media reports.

“We are helpless but could only appeal to the Centre to atleast bring back his ashes so that we could immerse them as per the Sikh rituals. The ‘antim ardas’ would be performed at our place on May 15. Besides, several Sikh organisations too would perform prayers at Akal Takht,” he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in July 2020 declared Panjwar, along with several others, a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.He was listed as one of the top 10 most wanted criminals by the Indian government.

Panjwar, under the influence of his cousin Labh Singh, the then KCF chief, had joined the separatist group in 1986. The same group had claimed responsibility for the assassination of General Arun Shridhar Vaidya, Chief of Army Staff during Operation Blue Star, in Pune on August 10, 1986, and threatening to target several others.

After the Indian security forces eliminated his cousin, Panjwar took charge of the outfit around 1990, and escaped to Pakistan via the Rajasthan border in 1996.He started living with a fake identity under the patronage of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and reportedly engaged in raising funds by smuggling weapons, heroin and fake currency notes into India.

#Tarn Taran

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

2
Nation SIT REPORT: Bent cops

Punjab DGP told to probe entire service record of drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh

3
Haryana

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

4
Haryana

Supreme Court raps Haryana Urban Development Authority for filing frivolous appeal, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost

5
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

6
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

7
Entertainment

For Ayushmann Khurrana 'it's most special' that Panjab University in Chandigarh will honour him

8
Himachal

400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

9
Nation

At least 40% cases by Central, state govts frivolous, says SC

10
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Taken into custody by a paramilitary force

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...

15 dead as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

22 killed, 20 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP's Khargone

PM Modi expresses grief

Seems Ashok Gehlot’s leader is Vasundhara Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Pilot also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to J...

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...


Cities

View All

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation's growth: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Chandigarh: Reach out to voter, Rajnath Singh tells BJP cadre

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Premium buses soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

HC extends interim relief to scribe Bhavana

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing