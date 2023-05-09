KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 9

With the reports of slain Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar’s cremation surfacing, his kin have decided to hold ‘antim ardas’ (last prayers) at his native Panjwar village in Tarn Taran.

According to information, the Akhand Path will be initiated on May 13, followed by the bhog on May 15 at Panjwar.

The KCF chief, who was shot dead on Saturday morning, was cremated on Sunday at Babu Sabu crematorium in Lahore. Sources said a granthi from Gurdwara Singh Singhnian and another Sikh activist were allowed to attend the cremation.

In the early hours of May 6, Panjwar, accompanied by two armed guards, was taking a walk in a park inside Sun Flower Housing Society in Lahore’s Johar Town when the two assailants struck. One of them shot him in the head and fled.

Sarabjit Singh, the eldest brother of Panjwar, has urged the government to help them get the mortal remains. He said they had no communication across the border, yet they came to know about their brother’s cremation through some media reports.

“We are helpless but could only appeal to the Centre to atleast bring back his ashes so that we could immerse them as per the Sikh rituals. The ‘antim ardas’ would be performed at our place on May 15. Besides, several Sikh organisations too would perform prayers at Akal Takht,” he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in July 2020 declared Panjwar, along with several others, a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.He was listed as one of the top 10 most wanted criminals by the Indian government.

Panjwar, under the influence of his cousin Labh Singh, the then KCF chief, had joined the separatist group in 1986. The same group had claimed responsibility for the assassination of General Arun Shridhar Vaidya, Chief of Army Staff during Operation Blue Star, in Pune on August 10, 1986, and threatening to target several others.

After the Indian security forces eliminated his cousin, Panjwar took charge of the outfit around 1990, and escaped to Pakistan via the Rajasthan border in 1996.He started living with a fake identity under the patronage of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and reportedly engaged in raising funds by smuggling weapons, heroin and fake currency notes into India.

