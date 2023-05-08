Kejri, CM Mann hold roadshows, meet Seechewal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today paid obeisance at “Nirmal Kutiya” on the banks of the Kali Bein at Sultanpur Lodhi and called upon environmentalist and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Mann will lay the foundation stone of a regulator to ensure the release of water into the Chitti Bein tomorrow at Simbli village in Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur) for which over Rs 1 crore will be spent by Seechewal from the MPLAD funds. The CM said the tender for the project had been opened and Rs 40 lakh was given by Sant Seechewal from his funds.

The declaration came this evening after several rallies held in Jalandhar by Kejriwal and Mann in support of their party candidate Sushil Rinku. The duo held rallies at Lohian Khas, Goraya and Adampur.