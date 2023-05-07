Kejri reminds people of zero-power bills

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and state CM Bhagwant Mann today held a roadshow in support of party’s Jalandhar bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku.

Kejriwal said in its short tenure, AAP had carried out many works for all sections of society. He said, “People doubted our ‘zero power bill’ promise, but we did it immediately.”

CM Mann said, “We have issued a notice, now Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will be run by government and free treatment will be given. We have already started the process.”

Kejriwal said, “You voted for the Congress for 60 years, did any big Congress leader come from Delhi to meet you? No one came. We are two CMs, the two biggest leaders in AAP. Both of us have come to ask for your votes.”