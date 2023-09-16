'Kejri's visit a flop show'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Terming Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s Punjab visit an absolute flop show, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said the state government tried to convince industrialists and entrepreneurs with “mere sugarcoated speeches”. TNS

Deaddiction seminars held

Muktsar: The district police have conducted 189 deaddiction seminars over the last two weeks, with 57 addicts being admitted to the Civil Hospital. The police are also keeping a watch over those who have completed their treatment. TNS

Indefinite stir from Sept 20

Sangrur: Demanding canal water for 70 villages not covered under the canal system, farmers associated with the Nahri Paani Prapati Sangharash Committee today announced an indefinite protest in front of the CM’s Dhuri office from September 20.The villages cited by the farmers fall in Malerkotla, Amargarh, Dhuri and Mehal Kalan. TNS

12 arrested for gambling

Abohar: At least 12 persons were held under the Gambling Prevention Act when a police team from Khuiyansarwer here raided Bhati Dhaba on a tip-off that gambling was being carried out from the dhaba near Gumjal village on the Abohar-Srinagar highway. ASI Harbans Singh said Rs 70,000 was recovered from the spot. OC

Engineers’ Day celebrated

Chandigarh: Engineers’ Day was celebrated on Friday at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh. It was organised under the banner of the Council of Diploma Engineers, Punjab. Cabinet ministers Aman Arora, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Brahm Shankar Jimpa, and the chief guest, Dr SS Ahluwalia, Chairman of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, were present.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Muktsar #Partap Singh Bajwa