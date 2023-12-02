Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, December 1

Ahead of a visit by Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann here to inaugurate various development projects, a dozen farm unions today held discussions throughout the day over their next steps regarding the state government failing to announce “adequate” hike in sugarcane prices.

Road ‘damaged’ to make extra space A fully-constructed road located just yards away from the stage was ‘damaged’ using a JCB last night “to ensure there was enough space for two CMs and other VIPs”.

Improvement Trust Chairman Rajiv Sharma washed his hands of the incident, saying: “I am busy making preparations for Kejriwal’s visit and hence know nothing about the road.”

The unions, however, failed to arrive at a consensus over blocking the roads leading to the venue where the two CMs are scheduled to address a gathering on December 2. Yesterday, these unions had collectively announced that as the government had failed to announce a hike in the sugarcane prices, they would block all the roads near the venue.

The administration and the police were taken aback by their audacity and had subsequently drawn up plans to thwart them.

The unions had a difference of opinion regarding the blockade today morning after news emerged in that CM Mann had increased the price of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal.

Some of the farm leaders wanted to call off the blockade while others termed the decision a “betrayal” and wanted to go ahead with the blockade.

Kejriwal and Mann will jointly inaugurate the new bus stand. In fact, the bus stand is a newly constructed project and was ready for operations about four months ago.

However, the AAP leadership wanted “a high-level dignitary, not less than the stature of the CM, to inaugurate it”.

