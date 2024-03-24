Kejri’s wife Sunita shares his message for workers, public

Samad Hoque
New Delhi, March 23
Jolted by the arrest of its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be at a crossroads regarding who will lead it during the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In what could be an indication of forthcoming developments, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, held her first press conference on Saturday and conveyed her husband’s message to the public.
“Whether inside or outside, I will continue to serve the country every moment. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country,” she read out the CM’s message. “No jail can keep your brother, your son inside for long. I will come out soon and fulfil my promise. Has it ever happened that Kejriwal made a promise and didn’t fulfil it? Your brother, your son, is made of iron, and is very strong,” she added.
There are whispers in AAP circles that Sunita, who has never held a position in the party, could take a political plunge and run the Delhi Government.
The digital press conference, featuring Sunita, a former IRS officer, garnered significant attention across all social media platforms. Meanwhile, Atishi informed the media that despite the CM’s incarceration, the government would continue to function.
The uncertainty surrounding Kejriwal’s tenure as Delhi CM due to his arrest in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam is further complicated by the imprisonment of other top AAP leaders — former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh — in separate money laundering and CBI cases.
With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann facing his own limitations, it’s speculated that he may not be able to effectively run the party. However, party sources indicate that Mann will continue to campaign in every state where the AAP is contesting in the General Election.
