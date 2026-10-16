Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah: ‘You people are infesting Punjab with drugs via Adani ports’

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Punjab government of having failed to prevent organised crimes and drug rackets in the state, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal hit back saying drugs are entering Punjab via the Adani ports.

The Kejriwal and Shah face-off indicates a fast heating up Punjab poll scene.

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“You people are spreading drugs in Punjab through Adani ports! You people who provided protection in Sabarmati Jail to the one spreading gangs in Punjab. You people who, from 2007-2017, colluded with the ‘Chitta Party’ to spread drugs in Punjab and are now again joining hands with that same party, dreaming of earning billions by selling drugs in Punjab once more?” Kejriwal said hinting at the potential Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP alliance shaping up in Punjab.

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Kejriwal said, “Today, the highest drug consumption is in those states where your governments have been in power for years. Haven't you had your fill from selling drugs in those states? Now you've come back to ruin Punjab by teaming up with your Chitta Party again?”

Kejriwal said the public knows that “you are eyeing Punjab's waters, Panjab University, Chandigarh. You want to bring back those three black laws again? Punjab will never allow this to happen.”