Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Patiala, May 30

While the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court is going to end in a few days, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal is making a last effort to woo the voters in Patiala.

Free electricity and ‘kikli 2.0’ turned out to be a major poll plank for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the last day of election campaigning in Patiala. While addressing a public rally at Adalat Bazar in favour of cabinet minister and AAP Lok Sabha candidate Dr Balbir Singh, CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Kejriwal claimed that uninterrupted electricity supply and zero power bill will continue to offer financial ease to the people of the state.

While addressing the crowd during a rally at Sadar Bazar in Patiala, Kejriwal targeted Amit Shah and accused the home minister of threatening to topple the democratically elected government of Punjab.

“You can urge the people and Punjab for something, but you cannot threaten them. So, Amit Shah should be ready to face the consequences as people of Punjab never bow down before threats,” said Kejriwal.

CM Mann said that rumours are being spread that the state government is not going to cancel 35 lakh ‘blue cards’ (meant for subsidised ration) in the state. “These are fake news and fragments of imagination being spread in order to mislead the people ahead of the poll. I urge that people should not believe it,” said Mann.

In an indirect attack against four-time Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, Mann said that those living in the castle have always sided with power. They were with Congress when it was in power, not they are with BJP, he added.

As Mann started targeting Sukhbir, the crowd began shouting “kikli suna do”. Majority of the youngsters started recording as Mann obliged to their request.

