 Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

CM Mann and AAP convener Kejriwal during a roadshow in support of AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh in Patiala on Thursday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 30

While the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court is going to end in a few days, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal is making a last effort to woo the voters in Patiala.

Free electricity and ‘kikli 2.0’ turned out to be a major poll plank for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the last day of election campaigning in Patiala. While addressing a public rally at Adalat Bazar in favour of cabinet minister and AAP Lok Sabha candidate Dr Balbir Singh, CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Kejriwal claimed that uninterrupted electricity supply and zero power bill will continue to offer financial ease to the people of the state.

While addressing the crowd during a rally at Sadar Bazar in Patiala, Kejriwal targeted Amit Shah and accused the home minister of threatening to topple the democratically elected government of Punjab.

“You can urge the people and Punjab for something, but you cannot threaten them. So, Amit Shah should be ready to face the consequences as people of Punjab never bow down before threats,” said Kejriwal.

CM Mann said that rumours are being spread that the state government is not going to cancel 35 lakh ‘blue cards’ (meant for subsidised ration) in the state. “These are fake news and fragments of imagination being spread in order to mislead the people ahead of the poll. I urge that people should not believe it,” said Mann.

In an indirect attack against four-time Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, Mann said that those living in the castle have always sided with power. They were with Congress when it was in power, not they are with BJP, he added.

As Mann started targeting Sukhbir, the crowd began shouting “kikli suna do”. Majority of the youngsters started recording as Mann obliged to their request.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Army, police clash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked

2
India

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh

3
Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

4
Trending

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; internet can’t keep calm

5
Punjab

‘Remove Modi ghataghat, your engines will move khatakhat’: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's SBS Nagar

6
India

Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks

7
Delhi

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

8
Delhi

Is Delhi really burning at 52.9 degrees Celsius? Weather experts examining data

9
India

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

10
J & K

22 dead, 57 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras falls into gorge in Jammu

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...

Prajwal Revanna arrested on his returns from Germany in sex video case; to be produced before special court today

Prajwal Revanna arrested on his returns from Germany in sex video case; to be produced before special court today

Revanna will be taken for medical examination before being p...

Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region

Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region

Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...

Modi first PM to lower dignity of office: Manmohan

Modi first PM to lower dignity of office: Manmohan

Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...


Cities

View All

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Tewari holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Govt to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

Government to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

BJP Mahila Morcha activists protest outside Atishi’s home

Mothers unite to shield children from addictive electronic devices

Delhi High Court junks plea to disqualify Modi from contesting LS elections

AC blast sparks fire at Noida high-rise flat

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

Garhshankar: Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Unlike Modi, we don’t believe ‘arhtiyas’ are ‘dalals’ & traders thieves: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’

Polling day arrangements complete in Fatehgarh Sahib

All for votes: Cash makes way for coolers, cycles