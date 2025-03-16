DT
PT
Kejriwal, Mann offer prayers at Golden Temple on completion of 3 years of AAP govt in Punjab

Kejriwal, Mann offer prayers at Golden Temple on completion of 3 years of AAP govt in Punjab

Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife Sunita, and AAP leaders, including minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:46 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a visit to the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the completion of three years of the party's government in the state.

Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, arrived in Amritsar on Saturday after completing a 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.

At the Golden Temple, Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and AAP leaders, including minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Punjab in 2022 after winning 92 of the total 117 assembly seats.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Kejriwal said, “On March 16, 2022, Mann saab took over as the Punjab chief minister. Today we came here to seek the blessings of Guru Maharaj (Almighty). In three years, they (gurus) guided us and gave us the strength to continue serving people.”

“Today, the biggest problems in Punjab are drugs and corruption. People of Punjab have launched a war against drugs and corruption,” he said.

Earlier, Mann claimed that the work that has been done in the last three years had not been carried out even in the last 70 years.

“On 16 March 2022 in Khatkar Kalan, we had pledged to make Punjab a 'Rangla Punjab' (prosperous) again... we are working with good intentions and full honesty to fulfil the promise,” he said.

“The work that has been done in these three years has not been done even in the last 70 years. We will fulfil every promise made to the Punjabis. We will take the ongoing war to end the evil of drugs from Punjab to its logical conclusion. Thank you for your support and trust in the 3 crore people of Punjab,” Mann said on X.

