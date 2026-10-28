Kejriwal mislabelling DA case as drug case to deflect from Punjab turmoil: Majithia

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday accused former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of misleading Punjabis by labelling the disproportionate assets (DA) case as a drug case to suppress the issue of Punjab being pushed into turmoil.

“My lawyer has presented all the facts before the court and separated truth from falsehood,” Majithia said, adding that his lawyer, DS Sobti, had clarified that no direct or indirect connection between him and the drug case had been established.

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Majithia alleged that the government had failed to establish any link between him and alleged drug money of Rs 736 crore. He also claimed that no concrete evidence had been produced to show that he had transported anyone in vehicles or had any other connection with drug trafficking.

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He said the government had constituted four SITs to establish the allegations against him but had failed to prove anything.

Majithia further alleged that the government was relying on figures and allegations rather than concrete evidence in the disproportionate assets case.

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He claimed that the AAP government was making different statements inside and outside the court, adding that the difference between the facts presented by the government’s lawyer and its public statements had raised serious questions about the entire matter.

Majithia said the Supreme Court had made it clear that if there was any evidence of drug trafficking against him, it should be brought on record.

He challenged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP leadership to make public any concrete evidence supporting the allegations of drug trafficking against him.

He alleged that the government was trying to divert public attention from the real issues facing Punjab, including the deteriorating law and order situation and other incidents in the state.

Majithia said the government should answer questions about the situation in Punjab instead of attempting to mislead people by repeatedly bringing up his case.

Majithia also played a video and questioned the government over the manner in which the body of Daljit Singh was taken away and cremated.