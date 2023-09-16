 Kejriwal: More projects in the pipeline for state : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 15

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the much-hyped double-engine governments had proved to be a disaster in several states, whereas new-engine government in Punjab was bringing revolutionary changes in the system.

Addressing a gathering during Sarkar Sanatkar Milni here today, Kejriwal said the double-engine government was a mere ‘jumla’ to befool people whereas the new-engine government was a commitment to ensure the well-being of every section of society. He said major projects worth crores were being introduced for inclusive development of industries in Punjab.

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat