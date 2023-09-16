Kejriwal: More projects in the pipeline for state

Mohali, September 15
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the much-hyped double-engine governments had proved to be a disaster in several states, whereas new-engine government in Punjab was bringing revolutionary changes in the system.
Addressing a gathering during Sarkar Sanatkar Milni here today, Kejriwal said the double-engine government was a mere ‘jumla’ to befool people whereas the new-engine government was a commitment to ensure the well-being of every section of society. He said major projects worth crores were being introduced for inclusive development of industries in Punjab.
