Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Chandigarh:

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will begin a three-day visit of Punjab on Wednesday. Kejriwal will inaugurate the first School of Eminence in Amritsar on Wednesday, said a release. This will be first among the 117 such schools that will be opened in the state. Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann will also address a public gathering in Amritsar.

