Kejriwal takes ‘Shah-Majithia brothers’ swipe amid buzz over BJP-Akali reunion in Punjab

The gloves are finally off in poll-bound Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to train its guns on the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal leadership.

Amid ongoing suspense over talks between estranged allies SAD and BJP, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took swipes at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

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“Majithia and Amit Shah ji are extremely close, just like brothers. By allying with Majithia now, Amit Shah ji will eradicate drugs from Punjab. This will be the eighth wonder of the world. Wow, Modi ji, wow. What planning you’ve done,” Kejriwal said, just two days after Shah announced at a rally in Delhi that Punjab will elect an NDA government this time — a signal of a potential reunion of BJP and Akali Dal, which parted ways on September 26, 2020, over the Centre’s controversial farm laws that were later withdrawn.

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Backing Kejriwal, AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia said Amit Shah’s plan is to ‘control’ addiction in Punjab.

“They will control it by joining hands with Majithia. They won’t remove it (drugs) — they will control it (drugs),” he said.

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Shah had said two days ago that AAP would be uprooted from Punjab.