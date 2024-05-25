Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in Punjab from May 26

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will come to Punjab for campaigning on May 26 and stay here till May 30. Though Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will be the face of the AAP campaign, the party supremo will be here to give a final push to the AAP campaign.

Sources in the party have told The Tribune that the AAP national convener will hold ‘town hall’ meetings - an interactive session with a cross-section of voters - and also hold roadshows in different parts of the state in a bid to give the last-minute push to the campaign.

Though the final schedule is still being worked out, Kejriwal along with Bhagwant Mann will be in Bathinda on May 26 and Ferozepur on May 27. He will cover 12 constituencies. After being released on bail, Kejriwal has already held a roadshow in Amritsar.

