Kejriwal to start campaign in Punjab after May 25

Chandigarh, May 12
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will lead the party’s election campaign in Punjab after May 25.
Highly placed sources in the party have told The Tribune that beginning tomorrow, Kejriwal will be touring Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, besides campaigning in Delhi for the Lok Sabha poll. He will also make one visit to Punjab towards the end of the week, when the party proposes to organise a roadshow.
“He will be camping in Punjab and aggressively seeking votes for his party candidates in the last week of May. He will cover all constituencies,” said a spokesperson of the party.
