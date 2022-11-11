Kerala keen on adopting Punjab model on fodder

Chandigarh, November 10
In a meeting held at Punjab Bhawan, Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani showed interest in following the ‘Punjab Model’ of managing livestock fodder.
The Punjab Government has assured Kerala that it would provide paddy straw for usage as fodder for livestock. It will also help Punjab in dealing with the excessive paddy straw, which contributes to stubble burning.
Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today received a demand letter from his Kerala counterpart, who is leading a 21-member delegation for enacting a law to prepare nutritious feed, infrastructure and a suitable environment for livestock on the pattern of the Punjab model.
