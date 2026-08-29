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Home / Punjab / Kewal Dhillon condemns 3 Delhi BJP MPs’ visit to Sajjan Kumar’s house, calls it ‘painful, unfortunate’

Kewal Dhillon condemns 3 Delhi BJP MPs’ visit to Sajjan Kumar’s house, calls it ‘painful, unfortunate’

Kumar was an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:42 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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BJP Punjab chief Kewal Dhillon. File photo
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Punjab BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon termed the visit by three BJP MPs to the residence of Sajjan Kumar, an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to personally offer condolences as “extremely painful and unfortunate”.

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Dhillon made it clear that the BJP had nothing to do with the visit and that the Punjab BJP strongly condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms.

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He said Sajjan Kumar was the same person who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on serious charges related to the killing of innocent Sikhs in 1984. Expressing any kind of sympathy towards such a person amounted to rubbing salt into the wounds of thousands of victim families who lost their loved ones in the massacre and was an insult to their suffering.

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Dhillon said BJP national president Nitin Nabin took serious note of the incident, immediately expressed his displeasure and strongly reprimanded the three MPs.

“This action clearly demonstrates how sensitive the BJP’s central leadership is towards the sentiments of the victims of 1984,” he said, thanking Nabin for taking an immediate and firm stand.

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He said that while the Congress party pursued a policy of protecting and patronising those accused in the 1984 massacre for 35 years, it was the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that constituted Special Investigation Teams, leading to the accused being sent behind bars decades later and opening the way for justice.

The state president reiterated that the Punjab BJP had always stood “like a rock” with the families of the victims of 1984 and would continue to do so in the future. “Our sympathy and compassion are only for the victims and their families who continue to suffer the trauma of that tragedy even today. Our policy leaves no room for the guilty,” he said.

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