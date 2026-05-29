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Home / Punjab / Kewal Dhillon’s appointment as Punjab BJP chief triggers quiet unease within state unit

Kewal Dhillon’s appointment as Punjab BJP chief triggers quiet unease within state unit

Leaders publicly back new chief amid talk of “turncoat” culture

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:55 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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Former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon. File photo
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The BJP’s decision to appoint former Congress MLA Kewal Dhillon as its Punjab president may have triggered murmurs within the organisation, but the discontent has largely remained confined to whispers. Publicly, party leaders have chosen to fall in line, flooding social media with congratulatory messages while avoiding direct criticism of the leadership’s move.

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Dhillon’s elevation, replacing former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, has reinforced a growing perception within sections of the BJP cadre that the party is increasingly relying on political imports rather than nurturing its traditional leadership. Yet, unlike previous appointments that sparked open resentment, there has been little visible rebellion this time.

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The political calculation behind the move is hard to miss. By replacing a Hindu face with a Jatt Sikh leader, the BJP appears to be attempting deeper outreach into Punjab’s rural belt, where it continues to struggle electorally. The party leadership seemingly hopes that a prominent Jatt Sikh face could soften resistance among sections of the agrarian electorate and expand the BJP’s footprint beyond its urban Hindu base.

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However, with the 2027 Assembly elections still some distance away, party leaders themselves appear to be in a wait-and-watch mode over whether the caste recalibration will actually translate into votes on the ground.

Most senior leaders have so far chosen discipline over dissent. Former Punjab BJP president Manoranjan Kalia congratulated Dhillon and expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Punjab in 2027 “just like in West Bengal”.

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Former Union Minister Vijay Sampla also hailed the appointment, calling it “new leadership, new energy, new resolve”.

The unease within the cadre, however, found rare public articulation through Surinder Singla, former state secretary of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association, who posted on X that “old dedicated leaders” were being sidelined in favour of “turncoats”, while also hinting that financial clout may be influencing leadership choices.

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