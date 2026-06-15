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Home / Punjab / Kewal Singh Dhillon flags off Panch Teerth Yatra

Kewal Singh Dhillon flags off Panch Teerth Yatra

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:50 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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BJP state chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday flagged off three buses carrying 150 pilgrims on the Panch Teerth Yatra associated with Dr BR Ambedkar.

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The pilgrimage will provide participants an opportunity to visit historic sites connected with Dr Ambedkar’s life, which have been developed and revitalised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhillon said the yatra, scheduled from June 14 to June 21, will cover five pilgrimage sites linked to the life and legacy of Dr Ambedkar. He said the BJP government not just developed these sites but also undertook special efforts to create awareness about their historical and social significance.

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The pilgrims will visit Mhow (birthplace), Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, Mahaparinirvan Sthal in Delhi and virtual Shiksha Bhoomi (London), which has been established in Delhi.

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He said the BJP had spent around Rs 2,000 crore on the development and preservation of these memorials to ensure that future generations continue to draw inspiration from Babasaheb’s thoughts, ideals and contributions.

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