Kewal Singh Dhillon slams Congress decision on ‘Vande Mataram’

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Thursday condemned the Congress’ decision to sing only two verses of ‘Vande Mataram’ during the Independence Day celebrations. He alleged that limiting symbols associated with national sentiments for political gains reflects Congress’ old politics of vote-bank appeasement.

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Dhillon stressed that ‘Vande Mataram’ is not merely a song, but a symbol of India’s freedom struggle and the countless sacrifices made by patriots. Restricting the song amounts to an insult to the martyrs who, inspired by this slogan, sacrificed everything for the freedom of the country.

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