Key accused in dera head murder case arrested

Faridkot, September 2

After four years of murder of Dayal Dass, dera head, Kot Sukhia village, the Faridkot police have arrested Jarnail Dass, a key accused in this case on Saturday from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

In this case, two police officers are already in a jail for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh. Even an IGP, DIG, SP and DSP are also in the dock for reportedly seeking bribe.

Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh said Jarnail was handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Dayal was allegedly shot by two shooters on November 7, 2019, to control the ownership of dera at Kot Sukhia village and hundreds of acres of land in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

During the investigation, the police landed in trouble after a DSP-rank officer gave a clean chit to Jarnail in November 2021 and a DIG-rank officer supported this finding. There were allegations of taking Rs 1 crore from Jarnail to give him a clean chit.

After the complainant, Gagan Dass, approached the high court against a clean chit to Jarnail, a three-member committee was constituted to probe the allegations.

These committee members allegedly took Rs 20 lakh bribe from the complainant to renominate Jarnail as an accused in this case.

