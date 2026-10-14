Key accused in Punjab influencer Mad Sandhu’s murder nabbed from Mumbai

A key accused in the murder of social media influencer Mad Sandhu was arrested in Mumbai, Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

The influencer, whose real name was Madhusudan, died after two motorcycle-borne individuals shot him at close range on October 3 in Amritsar's Loharka Road, where he had gone to collect his car given for washing.

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Earlier, police arrested eight people in the case.

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"In a breakthrough in the Mad Sandhu murder case, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, in coordination with Mumbai ATS, apprehends key accused Jobanpreet from Mumbai and recovers 3 pistols, 5 magazines and 11 cartridges," Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said on X.

The DGP said preliminary investigation reveals Jobanpreet's role in the movement of weapons, financing and logistical support to the shooters at the behest of foreign-based handlers.

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"He confesses his involvement in three firing incidents linked to extortion in Tarn Taran district," the DGP's post said.

Further investigation is under way to uncover the wider network and establish its backward and forward linkages, he said.

On Tuesday, Commissionerate Police Amritsar arrested two accused -- Harsimran Singh and Fateh Singh -- from Gujarat. Both accused are residents of Sanghe village in Tarn Taran, and allegedly played a role in conducting recce in connection with the murder, police said.

Following the murder, Commissionerate Police Amritsar, in a joint operation with Gujarat Police, had arrested six accused -- the main shooter Parminder Singh alias Kaka, along with Balraj Singh alias Bunty, Vikas Singh, Baljinder Singh alias Lali, Amandeep Singh and Paramvir Singh.

Police said the accused were allegedly involved in different roles, including conducting recce, supplying weapons and providing logistical support for the crime.