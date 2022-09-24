Key accused who planted IED under car of SI arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

The police have arrested the prime accused and two of his aides, who had allegedly planted an improvised explosive device (IED) beneath a Sub-inspector’s car in Amritsar on the directions of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, on August 16.

The three accused — identified as key accused Yuvraj Sabharwal, alias Yash; Pawan Kumar, alias Shiv Macchi; and Sahil, alias Macchi — were arrested from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

All three are wanted in murder, attempt-to-murder and robbery cases.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has confirmed that Yash was the main perpetrator in the case.

The arrests come four weeks after the police had nabbed seven accused, including Deepak of Patti. He, along with Yash, had retrieved the IED and later planted it under SI Dilbagh Singh’s car in Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar.

The DGP said, “The role of Pawan and Sahil is yet to be ascertained. They have been arrested in connection with a dacoity case registered at the Majitha road police station.”

Among other accused arrested for providing logistic, technical and financial support include dismissed constable Harpal Singh of Tarn Taran district. “The police are making efforts to extradite Canada-based Landa, who allegedly hatched the conspiracy to disturb the hard-earned peace and harmony in the border state,” Yadav said.

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said Yash was produced in a local court on Friday and sent to seven days’ police remand.