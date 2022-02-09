Key Constituency Lehra: Two heavyweights slug it out for sixth term

Parvesh Sharma
Lehra, February 8
Two political heavyweights — SAD(S) leader Parminder Dhindsa and ex-CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal — have locked horns in the Lehra segment.
Dhindsa is seeking a victory for the sixth time — he has won four times from Sunam and once from Lehra. Similarly, Congress veteran Bhattal has won five times from the seat and is seeking a re-election for the sixth time. She had lost the last election to Parminder.
AAP has fielded Barinder Kumar Goyal, while the SAD has fielded SGPC ex-chief Gobind Singh Longowal from the seat.
The constituency is located on the Punjab-Haryana border. Lack of health, education, roads and other amenities are the issues facing the constituency. Area residents claim with health centres being referral points, they are forced to visit Haryana hospitals.
