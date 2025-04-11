Key convict in hospital instead of jail

Bhim Tank, was an employee of Liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda. In December 2015 musclemen of Doda chopped of his hands and feet in the farm house of Doda after Bhim refused to work for Doda. They left him to bleed to death.

In August 2019, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jaspal Verma in Fazilka convicted 24 individuals for their involvement in the murder. Among them were: Shiv Lal Doda: Convicted for murder, conspiracy, and other charges. Amit Doda: Shiv Lal Doda's nephew, for conspiracy.

Besides Bhim Tank’s family. His friend Gurjant Singh, who was also injured in the attack on Bhim Tank has been complaining about receiving threats from Shiv Lal Doda. The top convict Shiv Lal Doda is also on 56-day parole which ends on April 12.

IG-Prisons Roop Kumar who received media queries over Amit Doda said the convict was authorized for a 56 day parole as per the jail manual, “As per the records of the Ropar Jail, he sent an email to the jail authorities on March 12 that due to bad health he was hospitalized. We have asked Chandigarh health department to form a Board of Doctors to examine if he needs treatment in a hospital?”

The Prisons department’s orders came following queries by media about the parole status of Shiv Lal Doda and Amit Doda.

While incarcerated in Fazilka sub-jail, Shiv Lal Doda was accused of organizing a "darbar" or unauthorized meetings with outsiders. Reports suggest that he held a pre-poll meeting in the jail, which led to legal action against him and others involved. The incident raised concerns about the misuse of jail facilities and the influence of powerful individuals.