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Home / Punjab / Key face of Punjab government staff stir resigns from job, sparks poll plunge talk

Key face of Punjab government staff stir resigns from job, sparks poll plunge talk

The Punjab Government, however, is yet to accept his resignation

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Sanjha Mullazam Manch convener Sukhchain Khera has resigned from government service, triggering speculation about his possible entry into politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The Punjab Government, however, is yet to accept his resignation.

Khera, for his part, has denied that he intends to contest the Vidhan Sabha polls. “Contesting elections requires a lot of preparation and I have only been struggling for employees’ rights. I never worked for political gains, but I will be working against the ruling party for the maltreatment they have meted out to every section of society, especially the 7.5 lakh employees and pensioners,” he told The Tribune.

Khera has been at the forefront of the agitation by government employees and pensioners in Punjab, leading protests under the banner of the Sanjha Mullazam Manch.

He has been raising issues concerning the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, payment of pending DA instalments and arrears, revision of pay scales and other service-related demands. He has emerged as a prominent voice representing employees and pensioners in their confrontations with the state government over these demands.

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