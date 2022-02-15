Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 15

Deep Sidhu, a Punjabi actor who became infamous as the prime suspect in last year’s Republic Day violence, died in a road accident on Tuesday, police said.

Sidhu was facing a criminal trial for engineering the violence that ensued at the Red Fort on Republic Day last year.

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhhoda area of Sonepat. The accident spot was nearly 30 km from the Singhu border, the centre of last year's farmer protests. He was gravely wounded and died on the way to the hospital.

Sidhu's body been sent to the Sonepat Civil Hospital for autopsy, police sources said.

Sidhu was travelling with his friend Reena. The accident occurred on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhhoda area of Sonepat.

Sidhu was on the way to Punjab from Delhi, police sources said. Kharkhoda police team reached the accident spot.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor rally against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

According to Delhi Police, they have electronic evidence to show that Sidhu entered the Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags and provoked the violence. He was in jail for over two months and was released on bail on April 17.

Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 15, 2022

Originally from Muktsar's Udekaran village, Sidhu's family had left the village in the 80s. His father was an advocate who practised at Gidderbaha.

The untimely demise of Punjabi actor and activist #DeepSidhu has come as a shock to his admirers and the entire film fraternity. The lawyer turned artiste from Muktsar was an inspiration for many. Sincere condolences to his family and prayers for the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/h11sTGgREz — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) February 15, 2022

Expressing shock at Deep Sidhu's death, SAD president Sukhbir Badal in a tweet said, "The lawyer-turned-artiste from Muktsar was an inspiration for many. Sincere condolences to his family and prayers for the departed soul."

