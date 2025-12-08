DT
Home / Punjab / Sukhpal Khaira slams EC ‘silence’ over plaint against cops

Sukhpal Khaira slams EC ‘silence’ over plaint against cops

State poll panel chief rejects charge

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:16 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
Sukhpal S Khaira
Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday condemned the “silence” of the State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri over the controversial audio clip.

In a statement, Khaira accused Chaudhuri of “reducing his constitutional office to a mute spectator while democracy is being brazenly murdered”.

Chaudhuri rejected the allegations and said he and his staff were making all efforts to ensure free and fair polls. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had earlier filed a complaint with the State Election Commission over the issue.

The MLA alleged that instead of taking stern action against the Patiala SSP, the commission “shockingly handed over a free licence to the police to falsely implicate” Opposition leader like Sukhbir Badal and courageous independent journalist Rattandip Dhaliwal in the case. He also accused Chaudhuri of “shielding” the misuse of the state machinery by AAP.

Responding to it, Chaudhuri said, “I have nothing to say to any of the politicians. They are free to make their statements. As a commissioner, my staff and I are doing all we can do to conduct free and fair elections.”

He added, “I strongly deny all these allegations but I have nothing to say to any of the politicians. There are only one or two complaints against the SSP, Patiala. There’s a court hearing tomorrow. It is possible that in view of that, these statements are being made. We have appointed police and general observers in all districts.” He said the MLA had been made aware of that and provided with requisite names and phone numbers. He said the nominations were held under strict monitoring.

