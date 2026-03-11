Khaira’s post mocking women over Rs 1,000 dole sparks uproar

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira for a “derogatory” social media post against women likely to be covered under the state’s monthly stipend plan.

Advertisement

Referring to the AAP government’s Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Sarkar Yojana, Khaira said that women performing “giddha” over the Rs 1,000 dole could not be expected to give birth to brave sons.

Advertisement

The row triggered arguments between AAP and Congress MLAs in the Assembly, forcing Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to adjourn the House for half an hour. After the proceedings resumed, AAP legislator Sarvjit Kaur Manuke moved the resolution against Khaira. It was passed by voice vote, with rebel SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali and BSP legislator Nachhatar Pal supporting the motion.

Advertisement

Earlier, when the zero hour began, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema brought to the notice of the Speaker the Facebook post of Khaira, referring to a viral video in which some women were seen celebrating the Punjab Government’s recently announced scheme.

Khaira, who was not present in the House when the matter came up, is expected to attend the proceedings tomorrow to clarify his position. The Bholath MLA later claimed that the words had been wrongly attributed to him.

Advertisement

However, AAP legislators Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Inderjit Kaur Mann and Anmol Gagan Mann sought an apology from the Congress for the remarks, which they said disrespected women. Objecting to it, Inderjit Kaur Mann walked into the well of the House.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said though he had not seen the post, he apologised for it. “I assure the House that Khaira will come to the House tomorrow to clarify his position. The issue is being blown out of proportion as the ruling party does not want the Opposition to raise Punjab issues,” he said. Joining the issue, Ministers Harpal Cheema, Harbhajan ETO and Aman Arora accused the Congress of being anti-women and anti-Dalit.

Harbhajan ETO referred to Bajwa’s alleged “casteist remarks” against him. The ministers claimed that the Congress was shaken after AAP fulfilled its all pre-poll guarantees. Congress MLA Aruna Chaudhary said Khaira should be given an opportunity to explain his stance and reminded the House of the lathicharge on women teachers. Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet also said Khaira be allowed to his viewpoint in the House.

Meanwhile, Khaira hit back and sought an apology from CM Bhagwant Mann for allegedly “humiliating women” on International Women’s Day at an event in Ludhiana. He alleged that the CM used offensive Punjabi words like “patola’, “bhrind” and “Pakistan da jhanda” for someone whom Mann liked during his college days.