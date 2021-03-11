'Khalistan flag' raised on college building at Bhindrawale's village

Tribune News Service

Moga, August 13

Two days ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, activists of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) raised a saffron flag with ‘Khalistan’ written on it on the outer boundary wall of Guru Nanak Government Polytechnic College at Rode, the ancestral village of late Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale.

The activists of the SFJ tried to enter the college forcibly on Friday night, but a guard reportedly fired shots into the air to disperse them, claimed Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, legal counsel of the SFJ, in a message sent to The Tribune. But the police denied that shots were fired.