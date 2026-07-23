Khanna police flag 100 social media accounts glorifying arms & violence

Taking a major step to curb the glorification of arms and violence on social media, the Khanna police have identified 100 social media profiles and pages allegedly linked to gangsters, criminals and anti-social elements. A compiled list has been forwarded to the State Cyber Cell for immediate blocking and removal from social media platforms.

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The police believe criminal elements often target vulnerable youths through social media and lure them into joining gangs with promises of financial benefits. Confirming the development to The Tribune on Wednesday, Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said the district police cyber cell regularly monitored the social media profiles of notorious criminals arrested in the past. Profiles found glorifying weapons or violence were shortlisted and shared with the State Cyber Cell for immediate action.

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“We are also getting seven URLs blocked after receiving inputs from the public through the Anti-Gangster Task Force helpline,” the SSP said.

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Ahluwalia said 100 social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram and other platforms had been identified for action over promoting arms, violence or the activities of gangsters, such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Doni Bal, as well as the Gandhi group.