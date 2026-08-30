Khanna police lead state with 338 peddlers’ arrests in August

With 338 peddlers being held, the Khanna police district led the state in arrests made under the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign for August. It emerged as the top performer among the 25 police districts and three police commissionerates.

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Khanna was followed by Bathinda with 294 peddlers being arrested. Meanwhile, Ludhiana Police Commissionerate 276 arrests, Batala 271, Tarn Taran 257, Jalandhar Police Commissionerate 239, Moga 233, Amritsar Police Commissionerate 220, Amritsar rural 217, and Fazilka 200.

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The Drug Peddler Daily Progress Report being prepared by the Punjab Police, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed the Khanna police topping the graph.

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As per the figures, Rupnagar had the lowest number of arrests at 83, followed by 86 in Barnala and 95 in Malerkotla.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, while sharing the report, asserted that the 353 peddlers were arrested from August 1 to August 28. He attributed the success to the entire Khanna police team, saying that the fight against drugs was not the achievement of any single officer or official but the result of collective efforts of the force. He directed officers and personnel to continue working with the same dedication and sense of responsibility.

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Ahluwalia added that the Khanna police have also ensured 7,488 Out-Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) admissions since the inception of Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign. Besides, as many as 1,454 peddlers have been arrested since March 1, 2025, based on the Safe Punjab and Village Defence Committees (VDC) input.

The Khanna police also seized 2.24kg heroin, 1kg opium, 4kg opium, 151gm intoxicating powder and 385 intoxicating tablets in August. Besides, Rs 34,000 linked was also recovered from the arrested accused.