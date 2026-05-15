icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Kharar municipal polls will be deferred amid delimitation deadlock, Punjab tells HC

Kharar municipal polls will be deferred amid delimitation deadlock, Punjab tells HC

Petitioners contended that several areas within Kharar Municipal Council limits after the 2021 delimitation exercise had still not been delimited into wards, even as the process stood frozen following a Central notification effective from January 1

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:42 PM May 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Punjab on Friday undertook before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the forthcoming Kharar Municipal Council elections would be deferred. The undertaking came after a petition raised the issue of residents being deprived of their voting and electoral rights due to incomplete delimitation of newly added areas.

Advertisement

The matter before the Bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Deepak Manchanda assumes significance as the petitioners, through counsel Harsh Chopra, had contended that several areas included within Kharar Municipal Council limits after the 2021 delimitation exercise had still not been delimited into wards, even as the process stood frozen following a Central notification effective from January 1.

Advertisement

Appearing before the Bench, Chopra on the petitioners’ behalf had contended that a “practical problem” had arisen because areas now forming part of Municipal Council, Kharar, had not been assigned to wards. As a result, residents of such localities would neither be able to vote nor contest the municipal elections if the polls were conducted on the basis of the earlier delimitation.

Advertisement

The plea asserted that such a situation would seriously prejudice the democratic rights of the affected residents. As such, elections should not be conducted till the entire area falling within the Municipal Council, Kharar, was properly delimited in accordance with law, the petitioners contended. The petitioners, as such, sought directions that elections should not be conducted till the entire area falling within the Municipal Council, Kharar, was properly delimited in accordance with law.

On the earlier date of hearing, the State had sought time to obtain instructions and apprise the court regarding the solution proposed by the government in the prevailing circumstances. When the matter was taken up on Friday, Punjab informed the High Court that the elections would be deferred, effectively addressing the immediate apprehension raised in the petition over disenfranchisement of residents from newly added but non-delimited areas.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts