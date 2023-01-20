Kharge meets late MP’s family, expresses grief

Jalandhar, January 19
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today visited the family of Jalandhar Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who had passed away on January 14 during the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, to express his condolences.
Kharge met the late MP’s widow Karamjit Kaur and their son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary at their place.
He said, “The Chaudhary family has carried forward the Congress flag for over 100 years. The late MP always carried a smile on his face when I used to see him in Parliament. I was shocked to hear the news of his demise.”
