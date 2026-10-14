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Home / Punjab / Khasa Army Cantt blast case cracked, 3 arrested

Khasa Army Cantt blast case cracked, 3 arrested

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:12 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Rural police address mediapersons over the IED blast case near the Khasa Army Cantonment on Tuesday.
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Five months after the Khasa Army Cantonment area was rocked by an IED blast, the Amritsar Rural police have cracked the case and arrested three persons in that connection.

The IED blast occurred on May 5 around 11 pm near the wall of the Khasa cantonment. Those arrested in the case have been identified as Ramandeep Singh, Jajpreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh, alias Kekra, all residents of old grain market in Attari.

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An SIT was constituted comprising SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh, SP (Operations) Gagandeep Singh, DSP (Detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra and DSP Attari Yadwinder Singh to probe the case.

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The accused was arrested following technical tracking, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Arms network busted

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The police have also busted an alleged Pakistan ISI-backed arms and explosives network, thereby foiling a suspected conspiracy to target police establishments.

The police arrested three alleged operatives and seized a hand grenade, a 9mm pistol and five live cartridges from them.

The DGP said the preliminary investigation had revealed alleged links between the module, foreign-based smugglers and ISI operatives.

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