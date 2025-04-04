Khatu Shyam ji Darbar hosted at opening ceremony of Motia Greens

Motiaz Group, a leading Punjab-based real estate developer, proudly hosted 'Khatu Shyam ji Darbar', at the grand opening ceremony of Motia Greens. The evening featured mesmerising bhajans by renowned singers Kanhaiya Mittal and Sakshi Agarwal, who captivated the audience with their soulful renditions.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Finance Minister of Punjab, and Gurdev Singh Mann, MLA, Nabha.

Commenting on the success of the event, Pawan Bansal, founder of Motiaz Group, said, "I am overjoyed to announce the inauguration of Motia Greens in my hometown, Nabha. This project is a personal dream and a tribute to the city that shaped me. Motia Greens is more than a real estate venture — it’s a legacy for Nabha’s future, built with the support of my family, friends and community."