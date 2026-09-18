DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: Teachers 'burdened' by registration targets amid confusion over events

Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: Teachers 'burdened' by registration targets amid confusion over events

Teachers question how can they force students or their parents to get their wards registered when they are not willing to do so

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:59 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A student takes part in an event under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Punjab.
Advertisement

Kheda Vatan Punjab Diyan sport events, which are being organised by the state government across Punjab, have become a major “headache” for teachers in government schools.

The reason is that school principals, in-charges and teachers are being put under tremendous pressure by their respective Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs), Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and sports officers in the district to register  maximum number of students for participation on the online portal.

Advertisement

Targets have been given to teachers and they have been asked to take registers home to continue the registration process, whether the students actually take part in the events or not.

Advertisement

Ironically, the teachers are being asked to continue the process even when the sports events at the block levels have finished. The teachers are confused as they do not know the details of the follow-up events. Many teachers are not even aware of the games that are to be played at the district level.

One of the teachers working at a government school in Jagraon Block said, "A three-day sports event at the block level was held in Jagraon, which concluded on September 11, but we are still getting text messages on WhatsApp groups to continue with the registration process. We are clueless about what is being done and which sports the students would be playing at the district level. How can students play at the district level when they have not participated at the block level? And, if separate games are added at the district level, we should be made aware of it. Another question is about participation in a particular sport, how would this be justified when students have not been placed under a particular sport earlier?” asked the teacher.

Advertisement

Teachers are being asked to register over 80 per cent students from senior secondary schools. In WhatsApp groups, a target of registration of 10,000 students has been given to teachers from the district as the authorities want to show maximum participation from the biggest district of Punjab.

“How can we force the students and parents to get the wards registered when they are not willing to take part in the activities because of various reasons?" questioned another teacher.

There are also reports that the department registered some students at the block level, and they were taken for the particular sport event. A team was announced winner as no other team had come for a particular competition, said the teacher.

Teachers alleged it was a "mere political stunt" of the state government to show that the energy of youth is being channelised in sports.

What the Sports Officer says:

The District Sports Officer (DSO), Mandeep Kaushal, said if students would not come forward for these games, who else would. “There were just seven games at the block level and 28 games at the district level, for which players are needed. We want maximum students to take part in these games to make it successful,” he said. 

The “Khedan vatan Punjab Diyan” campaign was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Bathinda on September 6. These are to be played at the block level, district level and state level.

There are different kinds of sports, including athletics, gatka, hockey, kho-kho, judo, volley-ball, badminton etc, which are being played under this campaign. 

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts