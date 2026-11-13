Khudian backs nephew after AAP denies him Lambi ticket

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who was denied the AAP ticket from the Lambi constituency on Thursday, said he accepted the party’s decision wholeheartedly.

Khudian was one of AAP’s “giant slayers”, having defeated five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the 2022 elections by a margin of 11,396 votes. This time, the party has given the ticket to his nephew, Randhir Singh Dhira Khudian.

Talking to The Tribune, Khudian said he intended to campaign vigorously in the constituency to ensure his nephew’s victory. Khudian expressed his satisfaction with the party’s decision to field a new face from the Lambi seat.

Reiterating his support for the decision, he said, “…AAP had previously granted me the ticket to contest the Lambi constituency in 2022 and I became an MLA for the first time and was later inducted into the Cabinet in 2023. I am content with what I have been able to achieve.”

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Khudian added that when he got a ticket from AAP in 2022, Randhir had worked extremely hard to ensure his victory, and now it was his turn to support Dhira Khudian.

It may be mentioned that after Gurmeet Singh Khudian’s name did not figure in the second list, Opposition parties targeted the AAP national leadership. Khudian had earlier also unsuccessfully contested the General Election in 2024 from the Bathinda constituency. He had then lost the election to Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Khudian had earlier shot into limelight after he had a public showdown with AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia. But following the recent murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota — an incident that sparked a long agitation — Agriculture Minister Khudian played a pivotal role in resolving the issue by engaging with the family. Prior to this, when farmer groups staged a protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, Khudian had facilitated a solution and it was on his assurance that the agitation had ended. Known for his composed demeanour, Khudian enjoys a strong rapport within rural constituencies.