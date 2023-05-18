‘Kidnapped’ girl found dead, stepmother held

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 17

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepmother at Rampura village falling under the jurisdiction of the Gharinda police station here. She had gone missing on Monday and her body was recovered last evening.

Earlier, the suspect, identified as Jyoti, had claimed that some persons had kidnapped the girl. She had stated that the victim, Abhiraj Jot Kaur, had gone for her tuition, but did not return.

Amritsar Rural SSP Satinder Singh confirmed the arrest of the victim’s stepmother. The police recovered the body of the deceased from the village pond. The police said the girl was killed with a wooden pestle.

The police cracked the case with the help of CCTV footage. In one camera, she was seen carrying a heavy bucket towards the pond, which led to the suspicion.

Ajit Singh, father of the deceased girl, told the police that he worked as a mason. He got married to Harpreet Kaur of Varpal and they had a daughter.

He said following a matrimonial dispute, he got divorced from her around five years ago. He said he then got married to Jyoti Kaur of Dalleke village. He said around three months ago, she gave birth to a girl.

He said Abhiraj was a Class II student at a government elementary school at Rampura village. On Monday, she went for her tuition, but did not return.

He said he, along with the family, searched for her, but failed to find her. Following this, the police registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons.

Jyoti was taken into custody and during the interrogation, she confessed to the crime. On her disclosure, the police recovered the girl’s body, the pestle used for killing her and blood-stained clothes hidden in a washing machine.