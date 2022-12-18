Kidnapped month ago, youth’s body found in Gidderbaha field

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 17

A 20-year-old youth, who was kidnapped on November 25 from Kotbhai village in Gidderbaha, was found murdered today after the family failed to pay Rs 30 lakh ransom to kidnappers.

Harman Deep Singh

The mutilated body of Harman Deep Singh, a Class X dropout, was dug up from fields at Sham Khera village, 40 km from Kotbhai village. The victim’s father is a farmer, who owns nearly 10 acres and operates three combine harvesters.

Strangled to death The accused admitted that Harman was taken to Gursewak Singh’s house at Sham Khera village and strangled to death the same day of kidnapping and buried in a field. Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, Muktsar SSP

The kidnappers had been demanding Rs 30 lakh from the family for the past 23 days. They had also warned the family of dire consequences, if it reported the matter to anyone. The family had, however, informed the police, which had started an investigation.

The kidnappers, in their first letter in Punjabi, had asked the family to install green flags at the entrance of their residence, if it was ready to pay the money. Further, they had asked the family to change the flags when the money was arranged.

Villagers said the family had no enmity with anyone.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five accused, including a woman. IGP PK Yadav said, “The kidnappers used WhatsApp calls. They had sent a letter demanding Rs 30 lakh ransom. The kidnappers once convinced the family to board a train from Gidderbaha to Sriganganagar and alight where it slowed down in Rajasthan and left the bag containing money there. Our team in civvies also went there. The kidnappers came on a motorcycle to collect the money. On seeing the police team, they fled but left the motorcycle behind. Then we got some leads and got some accused arrested.”

The IGP added, “Surprisingly, one of the accused used his minor daughter to write letters demanding ransom from the family. The accused admitted that they had kidnapped a man from Guri Sanghar village earlier.”

He said the key accused Navjot Singh is a resident of Dullapur Keri village in Rajasthan, who escaped to Dubai on December 3, but continued making calls to the family. He had lived most of the time at his maternal uncle’s house at Kotbhai village in the past. Navjot’s wife Ramandeep Kaur, Malkit Singh of Alike Jhuggian village in Ferozepur, Mandeep Singh of Chak Ram Singhwala village in Bathinda, Jagmeet Singh of Malkana village in Bathinda and Gursewak Singh, who is son of a former sarpanch of Sham Khera village, had been arrested.