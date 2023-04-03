Kidney racket busted in Dera Bassi, two staffers of private hospital arrested

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 2

The police have arrested two staffers of a Dera Bassi private hospital on charges of organ trade and forgery.

Senior police officials have reported the issue to the Director, Research and Medical Education (DRME). A three-member SIT has been formed to probe the matter.

The police reportedly found fudging of blood samples to match DNA reports and largescale forgery in documentation (Aadhaar and voter cards).

Sources said the records pointed to multiple kidney transplants at the hospital.

“The staff of Indus International Hospital, Dera Bassi, are being grilled regarding the sale of kidneys. A case under Sections 419, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 19 and 20 of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, has been registered,”said Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia, who is a member of the SIT.

Though arrests have been made, the police remained tightlipped, saying the investigation was underway.

The hospital management said all documents sought by the police had been provided and they were cooperating in the investigation.

“The investigation has been going on for more than three weeks. We are probing forged documents, role of multiple entities, including the hospital management,” said Ahluwalia.

The matter came to the fore when a 28-year-old resident of Sirsa reportedly donated a kidney by posing as a 33-year-old son of a Sonepat resident to earn money.

According to one of the victims, all documents were forged by a coordinator in the hospital and he was promised Rs 10 lakh in lieu of a kidney. He alleged that after his kidney was removed, he was paid only Rs 4.5 lakh and instead of being sent home, he was held up in a room.

The victim was conned of Rs 4 lakh by his friends. After he complained at the police helpline number, cops rescued him and admitted him to a government hospital.

