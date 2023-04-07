Dera Bassi kidney racket: SIT to submit report in week

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 6

All cases linked to suspected forgery of documents in the kidney racket at the Indus International Hospital, Dera Bassi, pertain to Haryana, sources said. “We are verifying the documents related to all cases. The investigation is going on,” the police said today.

The hospital authorities said the transplantation case, regarding which an FIR had been registered, was carried out by a renal transplant surgeon and due procedure was followed by the six-member transplantation authorisation board of the hospital. The sources said the SIT, which had recorded the statements of doctors and other staffers, was expected to submit a report in a week.

More than a fortnight after a case of forgery and organ trade involving poor donors surfaced, the Punjab Medical Council (PMC) has maintained a silence over the racket. PMC president Dr Charanjit Singh Pruthi said, “We are not aware of the case. We have not been intimated till now.”

