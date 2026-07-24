Killer of 1985 Kanishka plane bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik sentenced for another killing

Tanner Fox, 25, killer of 1985 Kanishka plane bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik, has been given another prison sentence connected to a separate killing, states the local news report from Vancouver.

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He was already serving life without parole for 20 years for the July 2022 shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik in Surrey.

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On July 22, he was sentenced to 15 years’ in prison for the March 2022 shooting death of 41‑year‑old Chad Colivas in Abbotsford. The court did not give him credit for time already served.

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On March 21, 2022, Abbotsford police responded to a break‑in and shooting at a home on Latimer Street. They found Colivas with gunshot wounds. He died despite emergency efforts. Investigators later said Colivas was shot after confronting Fox, who had broken into his home. Colivas was unarmed and the case was not linked to gang activity.

Fox and another accused Laetitia Acera, 30, were arrested in May 2023. Fox was charged with second‑degree murder, while Acera faced manslaughter. Acera later pleaded guilty to break‑and‑enter and was sentenced in April 2025 to four years in prison and two years probation, with credit for time already spent in custody. She also received a 10‑year firearms ban.

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Fox pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm in April 2026. His sentencing in July 2026 added 15 years to his prison time, along with a lifetime firearms ban.