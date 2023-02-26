Kin cannot be deprived of family pension if employer’s PF share not deposited: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that an employer was mandatorily required to confer on his own rights flowing from the statutory rules to an employee, his legal representatives or his family pensioners. It was not open for the employer to say that the employee never claimed or demanded the right.

Putting to rest the controversy over the payment of pensionary benefits to the family after an employee’s death, the High Court also ruled that the kin could not be deprived of the right to family pension merely for non-deposition of the employer’s share of provident fund.

The ruling by Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri came in a case where a municipal council employee died without exercising the option to go in for the pension scheme. Justice Puri observed that the Punjab Municipal Employees Pension and General Provident Fund Rules were applicable in the employee’s case, in accordance to which he was to exercise the option within four months from its publication in the official gazette.

A proviso in the rule said an employee, who died without exercising his option within the stipulated period, would be deemed to have opted for the rules. The petitioner’s husband died within four months without exercising any option. As such, the petitioner was entitled to family pension by virtue of the deeming clause.

Pension was, however, not given to the petitioner. The impugned order said she was not entitled to the same as she had not deposited the employer’s share of central provident fund.

Justice Puri observed that the impugned order’s perusal showed it was not only perverse and without the application of mind, but also referred to rules not even applicable to the petitioner’s matter.

“Whenever a right flows to an employee, legal representatives or family pensioners under the statutory rules, it is incumbent upon the authorities concerned to confer the rights which flow to the person from the statutory rules on their own. An employer cannot turn around and say that its employee has never claimed or demanded such right,” Justice Puri observed.

In his detailed order, Justice Puri observed that a right was conferred upon the petitioner under the statutory rules. As such, it was obligatory on the Moga Municipal Council’s part to grant family pension to her.

In case the employer’s share was already paid to the petitioner’s husband, she could have been told to deposit the same. But the petitioner could not be deprived of her right to family pension merely on the ground that she failed to deposit the employer’s share, especially in view of the fact that there was nothing on record to show that she was ever given notice or asked to deposit the amount.

“Right to pension is protected under Article 300-A of the Constitution of the India,” Justice Puri added.

Setting aside the impugned order, Justice Puri asserted that the petitioner would be entitled to family pension from the date of her husband’s death in April 1994.

“Since the petitioner is a widow and it is her second round of litigation and the impugned order is totally without application of mind, the petitioner shall also be entitled for costs of Rs 20,000, which shall also be paid by the Corporation,” Justice Puri concluded.