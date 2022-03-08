Kin of 3 from Muktsar refused aid: Admn

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, March 7

At a time when everyone, who had sent his/her child to Ukraine, appealed to the Centre for immediate evacuation of their wards from the war-torn country, two families of Muktsar did not even share their details with the district administration.

Got help from NGO in Romania The Indian Embassy has done nothing for us, except issuing last minute advisories. All students have come on their own by risking their lives. Further, arrangements for our stay in Romania were made by an NGO there. Jasmeen Kaur, Kharkiv nat'l medical varsity MBBS Student

Talking to The Tribune today, Malout SDM Parmod Singla said: “We got information that two persons from Bhagu village and one student from Dabwali Dhabh village had gone to Ukraine. However, when we sent a patwari, tehsildar, police and village panchayat members to their houses, the families refused to share their details. We requested them for two days, saying that the Deputy Commissioner had just demanded their present locations and phone numbers, but they did not share any information. These families told us that they do not want any kind of assistance. As of now, three students from Malout subdivision, who were stuck in Ukraine, have returned.”

Meanwhile, some residents of Bhagu village said a young boy and his wife from Bhagu village had gone to Ukraine. “The boy’s mother is staying in the village. According to information, the couple is safe and has crossed over to Poland. They are staying at a gurdwara there. They don’t want to return to India, thus the family is not sharing the details with the administration,” they said.

Further, the present status of Lukesh, a fifth-year MBBS student of the Kharkiv National Medical University, who hails from Dabwali Dhabh village, is also known to the administration. Repeated attempts to contact the family have proved futile. Some village residents said: “The boy’s father is a government teacher and is under trauma. We are told in the village that the boy has crossed over to Romania and awaiting a flight for India.”