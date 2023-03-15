Kin of 867 victims got no aid: Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Families of 867 indebted farmers and farm labourers, who allegedly died by suicide, have not received any monetary compensation from the state government, under its policy for the grant of compensation to relatives of such farmers and farm labourers.

Farmers’ suicide The government received cases for grant of compensation for 1,403 farmers and 403 farm labourers between 2012 to February 2023

Of these, families of 846 farmers and 93 farm labourers got the compensation

This was admitted by Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in an unstarred question (which is placed in the House, but is not raised on the floor), by BSP MLA Nachattar Pal.

In the reply, the minister said while the government received cases for grant of compensation for 1,403 farmers and 403 farm labourers between 2012 to February 2023. Of these, families of 846 such farmers and 93 farm labourers got the compensation. A compensation of Rs 26.05 crore had been distributed by the Punjab Government so far, the reply said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) KAP Sinha told The Tribune that those persons who had not received the compensation would have been found ineligible according to the set criteria in the policy. “We have been regularly releasing compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the affected families, after the recommendation comes from the districts,” he asserted.

It may be mentioned that late Finance Minister Capt Kanwaljit Singh had provided a Budget for the compensation to families of these victims for the first time in 2001-2002. The three state universities of Punjab conducted a survey of suicides during the period from 2000 to 2011, in which the details of 6,926 farmers and labourers’ suicides were revealed.