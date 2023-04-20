Kin of Assam detainees won't be able to meet them today

Amritsar, April 19
Family members of the Sikh youths imprisoned at Dibrugarh jail in Assam will not be able to meet them tomorrow apparently due to lack of travel arrangements.
“A majority of family members are marginal farmers. The SGPC has made overall arrangements to ferry them to Dibrugarh jail by a special bus on April 19, but they have shown inability to spare a week for the travel as they have to harvest their crop on time keeping in view the adverse weather forecast. Since ‘Thursday’ has been fixed for the meeting, it has been decided to arrange their travel next week,” SGPC member and attorney Bhagwant Singh Sialka said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’