Kin of Assam detainees won't be able to meet them today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

Family members of the Sikh youths imprisoned at Dibrugarh jail in Assam will not be able to meet them tomorrow apparently due to lack of travel arrangements.

“A majority of family members are marginal farmers. The SGPC has made overall arrangements to ferry them to Dibrugarh jail by a special bus on April 19, but they have shown inability to spare a week for the travel as they have to harvest their crop on time keeping in view the adverse weather forecast. Since ‘Thursday’ has been fixed for the meeting, it has been decided to arrange their travel next week,” SGPC member and attorney Bhagwant Singh Sialka said.