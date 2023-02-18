Kin of fraud accused protest atop water tank in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 17

A high-voltage drama was witnessed today when nine persons climbed atop an overhead water tank near the court complex, demanding justice in the alleged MGNREGA fund embezzlement case registered in 2019.

Family members of Prem Singh and Rajinder Singh, residents of Mandi Hazoor Singh village, and former Gram Rozgar Sewak Parmjit Singh climbed atop the tank at 11 am.

Notably, some persons, including Prem Singh and Rajinder Singh, were booked in 2019 over the alleged embezzlement in distribution of MGNREGA funds. However, the accused alleged that no proper inquiry was conducted into the allegations and they were falsely implicated in the case.

ADC (D) Mandeep Kaur persuaded them to come down from the tank and assured justice to them. Kaur said the inquiry into the case was being conducted by senior officers in Sangrur district and the justice would be done. After the assurance, the families climbed down the tank around 2 pm.