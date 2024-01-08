Kin tightlipped over probe into DSP’s murder

Jalandhar, January 7
Following DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder on new year day here, many questions persist with regard to the police investigation even as there is a deafening silence amid mourning in the household at Khojewal in Kapurthala.
The main baffling question is how a lean auto driver can snatch a pistol from a 6-ft tall, weightlifter cop. But despite various loopholes, the family remained tight-lipped about the ongoing police investigation.
With neighbours and relatives coming to express condolences, the Deol family, including his wife and two sons, one of whom is handicapped, refrained from talking about the details of the case.
She mentioned that the DSP used to come home on weekends and this time also he was at home until 8 pm on December 31. She said two individuals reportedly picked him up and details about his subsequent whereabouts and the reason for taking an auto remain unknown to them.
Meanwhile, DSP’s brother-in-law Baljit Singh, a serving cop with Amritsar police, asserted that the police investigation was progressing in the right direction.
